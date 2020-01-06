Police arrest man after video shows him punching baby in jaw

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Monday after police found a disturbing video of him abusing a small child.

Police arrested Aaron Brand, 19, and booked him for cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Brand was arrested after officers viewed a video that appeared to show him punching a 1-year-old in the jaw. The child could then be heard crying immediately after the strike, according to the police affidavit.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation at this time.