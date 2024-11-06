75°
Police arrest man accused of stealing cigarettes from Baton Rouge store

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing from an area convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Jireh Wyre was taken into custody near a location at College Drive and Bennington Avenue. Police were seen in the area before 4:30 a.m. Along with being accused of taking cigarettes, authorities say Wyre had warrants out for his arrest. 

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

