75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man accused of stealing cigarettes from Baton Rouge store
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing from an area convenience store early Tuesday morning.
According to police, Jireh Wyre was taken into custody near a location at College Drive and Bennington Avenue. Police were seen in the area before 4:30 a.m. Along with being accused of taking cigarettes, authorities say Wyre had warrants out for his arrest.
Trending News
No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...