Police arrest man accused of killing a woman's dog

Timothy Leow

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of battering a woman and then killing a dog is behind bars.

In September, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call for help from a woman at a Jefferson Hwy home.

The victim said her partner, 27-year-old Timothy Leow, was choking her and that the only way she could make him stop, was to bite him.

Her child was present during the incident.

Leow was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse, child endangerment, and strangulation.

About a month later, on October 17, a victim from the same address called Baton Rouge Police saying Leow had killed her dog.

Authorities watched video footage from the victim's apartment.

It showed Leow go to the dog's location, which was off-camera, just prior to the sounds of a dog coughing and scratching its nails against a hard surface.

Upon examining the victim's home, responding officers saw blood smeared on the bathroom floor and tub.

The dog's owner also told police she found a pair of Leow's pants stained with the dog's blood.

Leow was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.