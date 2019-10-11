Police arrest man accused of killing 23-year-old found dumped in a Baton Rouge park

Antoine Carpenter

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man for the death of 23-year-old Reginald Cossett Jr.

In early September, police found Cossett in Highland Road park suffering from gunshot wounds. Alive at the time, Cossett said he'd been sleeping in a vehicle in the Gardere area when he was awakened by men who were shooting at him. Cossett was brought to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office collected evidence that they believe points to 18-year-old Antoine Carpenter as Cossett's murderer.

Video footage and cell phone records place Carpenter with Cossett around the time Cossett was shot.

In addition to this, audio-video footage revealing what happened moments after the shooting shows a silver Chevrolet Equinox fleeing the scene.

This vehicle was, at some point shortly thereafter, driven by Carpenter and then set on fire. Police believe the fire was intentionally set to destroy evidence.

Carpenter has been arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.