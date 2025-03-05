64°
Police arrest man accused of drug dealing, seize nearly 20 pounds of marijuana from car in traffic stop

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after police found 20 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Randy Brown, 39, was booked for possession with the intent to distribute after a February traffic stop yielded 19 pounds of marijuana.

Brown was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

