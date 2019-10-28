Police arrest man accused of beating girlfriend with weapon before attempting to run her over

Deshawn Darnell Stewart

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend with a gun and then attempting to run her over.

On Sunday, police were called to the RaceTrack gas station on Essen Lane as employees were concerned about a woman who they say had been forcibly dragged out of the bathroom and carried outside.

Police spoke with the victim, immediately noticing that she had a black eye and knot on her head.

The victim said her boyfriend of three years, 22-year-old Deshawn Darnell Stewart, was the man who'd dragged her out of the gas station bathroom and that he'd caused most of her injuries on Saturday by beating her with a gun until she was unconscious.

The victim alleged that on Saturday, Stewart first kidnapped her at gunpoint, used the weapon to hit her until she lost consciousness and then began to kick her. She said during the beating, he threatened to kill her.

The victim went on to tell police that authorities handled Saturday's incident and afterwards, Stewart brought her to the hospital so her injuries could be treated.

But according to the victim, the situation worsened on Sunday morning when she asked Stewart to bring her to her mother's house. Though he agreed, he, instead, brought her to a park on Sherwood Forest where he hit her again and told her he was going to kill her.

He then, allegedly, drove them to the RaceTrack gas station where the victim told Stewart she had to use the restroom. The victim says she went into the gas station's bathroom and called her mother.

This is when Stewart allegedly went into the bathroom after her and unsuccessfully tried to force her back into his van.

When he couldn't get her into the vehicle, the victim says he got into the vehicle himself and accelerated towards her, attempting to run her over.

Racetrack employees who claimed to witness the incident said the victim was able to get away and run back into the store while Stewart fled in the direction of the interstate.

Baton Rouge Police examined footage from RaceTrack's in-store cameras and saw Stewart grabbing the victim and dragging her out of the store.

Once authorities caught up with Stewart, they discovered that the van he'd been using was stolen. According to police reports, he was in possession of other stolen items.

Stewart was arrested on Sunday, his charges including: domestic abuse, second degree battery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of stolen things.