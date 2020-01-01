Police arrest man accused of acting as accomplice in alleged attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they've arrested two men who used a gun to shoot at several people in an incident that's been labeled as an attempted murder.

According to a police report, on the morning of Dec. 20, Kiwon Johnson, 22, and Charles Carter, 27, walked into a North Ardenwood apartment to meet with someone.

Police say two other people were in the apartment when Carter get angry with the person he and Johnson were supposed to meet with.

Upset, Carter asked Johnson to give him his weapon and according to eyewitnesses, Johnson complied by retrieving a handgun from his book bag.

Carter allegedly fired one round between the victim's feet, frightening them.

Police say Johnson and Carter then fled the scene, running across North Ardenwood Drive and stopping at an open field where Carter fired at least five more rounds at the apartment building while all three of the victims were still standing outside.

Police located and apprehended both Carter and Johnson at another location on North Ardenwood Drive.

Carter was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, fugitive and misrepresentation during booking.

But, not realizing that Johnson played a role in the shootings, police released him.

Investigators say after reviewing the facts of the case, they've now arrested Johnson on charges that include principal to first degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, and principal to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, as well as resisting an officer.



