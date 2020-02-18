Police arrest group of suspected ATM thieves after early-morning chase

BATON ROUGE- Several out-of-state men accused of trying to steal ATMs at two different banks Monday morning were arrested after a chase.

According to BRPD, the thieves targeted two different Chase banks, one on Sherwood Forest Blvd. and the other on Highland Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

The first ATM, at 3554 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., was damaged with pry marks around the safe box that contains the money. When police arrived, the suspects ran, leaving behind the ATM with nearly $86,000 dollars inside.

The second ATM targeted, 7346 Highland Rd., was drug from its concrete pedestal approximately 15 yards away. When police arrived, the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the up-rooted ATM that contained $107,460.

The suspects used two different stolen trucks, one Ford F-150 for each attempted heist. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, four of the five men bailed out of the truck and ran before being captured. The fifth suspect, who drove away, was eventually captured in the Kenilworth area.

When police recovered the vehicles, yellow crowbars were found inside, appearing to be identical to the ones used by the suspects on surveillance video.

The following suspects were arrested:

Kobe Stephens, 21 of Houston, Texas, was charged with Resisting, Aggravated Obstruction of a Public Roadway, Attempted Theft (2 counts), Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts).

Travonteay Stephens, 20 of Houston, Texas, was charged with Resisting, 14:96 Aggravated Obstruction of a Public Roadway, Attempted Theft (2 counts), Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts).

Dartamian Landry, 18 of Houston, Texas, was charged with Resisting, 14:96 Aggravated Obstruction of a Public Roadway, Attempted Theft (2 counts), Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts).

Davon Crumity, 20 of Houston, Texas, was charged with Resisting, Aggravated Obstruction of a Public Roadway, Attempted Theft (2 counts), Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts).

Kylan McCoy, 18 of Pearland, Texas, was charged with Attempted Theft (2 counts), Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts).

Investigators believe the men are connected to similar incidents across neighboring parishes. This investigation is ongoing. Houston police and the FBI believe some of the suspects are affiliated with an organized crime gang.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.