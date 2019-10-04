84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police arrest fourth person in connection with man's murder in Baton Rouge apartment

Friday, October 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Monday, Sep. 30 at an apartment complex near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police confirm that 28-year-old Tony Hunt Jr. has been arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

On Monday, WBRZ reported that officers were called to the complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive around 3 am and found 40-year-old Cary Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. Walker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

His roommates, Kris Johnson, James Johnson, and Shameka Foster, were arrested. While in custody, both Kris and James Johnson told police that Tony Hunt was a willing participant in the fatal shooting. 

The two men went on to explain that Hunt entered the apartment with them, aware of the fact that James Johnson was armed with a handgun. Once inside, multiple shots were fired and Hunt allegedly collected the spent shell casings and disposed of them. 

The shooting remains under investigation.  

