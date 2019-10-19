Police arrest four Slidell teens in connection to a murder Friday

SLIDELL - Authorities have booked four teenagers for allegedly killing and robbing a 33-year-old man Friday morning.

According to police the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Slidell Housing Authority at 1150 Martin Luther King Drive. When officers arrived on scene they found Andre Johnson dead inside of his apartment.

Through investigation Slidell Police learned that four teenagers went to Johnson’s apartment to rob marijuana. Once they arrived a struggle ensued, resulting in Johnson being shot. The four teenagers fled the scene, but were later arrested near the apartment complex.

Three of the four are identified as Jawuan Wilson, 17; Nicholas Ordogne, 18; Revonte Charles, 18; and a 16-year-old juvenile

All four suspects were charged with second degree murder. Ordogne was also charged with possession of marijuana, and the juvenile was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The others were transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. If convicted of second degree murder, the sentence is life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.