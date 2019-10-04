Police arrest Florida woman who made dozens of pipe bombs with deadly intent

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL - Authorities arrested a Florida woman for allegedly making two dozen pipe bombs in hopes of using them to hurt people.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, 27-year-old Michelle Kolts faces 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm.

Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters the young woman's parents discovered "what appeared to be a significant amount of pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials and numerous weapons" in her bedroom. They notified deputies and a bomb squad responded.

After rendering the home safe, officials examined the materials and found that each pipe bomb contained nails, metallic pellets or a combination of both.

Kolts admitted to making the devices and told detectives they were meant to hurt people.

The sheriff commended Kolts' parents for contacting authorities, saying, "Her parents did exactly what we ask people to do: If you see something suspicious, please say something."

