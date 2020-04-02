Police arrest Baton Rouge man for November 2019 murder

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for first-degree murder Wednesday evening.

Tyler Turner, 20, was arrested for the November shooting death of 34-year-old Marquis McCoy, according to the Advocate.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019 McCoy was found suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex located in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province.

McCoy died at the hospital he was transported to.

Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.