Police arrest Baton Rouge man for battering his mother and locking her out of her own home
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man, upset with his mother, pushed her into a door and locked her out of her own home.
Hunter Ducote and his mother, who is currently battling Leukemia, share a home off Hooper Road. On Sunday night, the 22-year-old pushed his mother into a door so hard she was left with bruises the size of golf balls.
The next evening, the two argued again. This time, when Ms. Ducote stepped outside, her son locked her out of her house. She contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and authorities forced her son to allow her inside.
Once police saw Ms. Ducote's bruises and she revealed the extent of the abuse she'd suffered, her son was arrested.
Ducote was charged with cruelty to the infirmed and domestic abuse battery.
