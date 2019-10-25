Police arrest Baton Rouge man for allegedly battering his mother and locking her out of her own home

Hunter Ducote

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man, upset with his mother, has been accused of pushing her into a door and locking her out of her own home.

Hunter Ducote and his mother, who is currently battling Leukemia, share a home off Hooper Road. According to the East Baton Rouge's Sheriff's Office on Sunday night, the 22-year-old pushed his mother into a door so hard she was left with bruises the size of golf balls.

The police report says the next evening, the two argued again. This time, when Ms. Ducote stepped outside, her son allegedly locked her out of her house. She contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and authorities forced her son to allow her inside.

Once police saw Ms. Ducote's bruises and she revealed the extent of the abuse she'd suffered, her son was arrested.

Ducote was charged with cruelty to the infirmed and domestic abuse battery.