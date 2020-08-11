Police arrest alleged organizer behind recent Baton Rouge block parties that turned violent

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly organized multiple block parties around the city which led to shootings.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Frisco Jack was arrested Sunday on a fugitive warrant out of Zachary. In an announcement Tuesday, BRPD said Jack is also believed to be responsible for organizing recent parties on Plank and River Road where shootings have occurred.

Police did not immediately detail Jack's charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact BRPD.