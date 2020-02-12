Police arrest 11-year-old with ties to 22 car burglaries in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - An 11-year-old has been arrested for his alleged involvement in nearly two dozen car burglaries in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports the juvenile was supposedly involved in 22 auto burglaries in the Gentilly Terrace area. An arrest warrant was also issued for another juvenile police believe was involved for the same burglaries.

The New Orleans Police Department has also arrested two males, ages 16 and 17, for nine car thefts in the Lakeview area and are looking for an adult female tied to a different case in that same area.



An arrest warrant has additionally been issued for an adult male who allegedly committed two auto burglaries in Gentilly.

The burglaries are the latest in a rash of vehicular break-ins, with residents telling WWL-TV that the situation is out of control.