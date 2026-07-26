Police: Armed robber gets stuck in the mud after realizing his date is a man

THIBODAUX - Police say a convict who used an online dating site to set up an armed robbery was caught after his car became stuck in a quagmire.

According to Thibodaux police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Park. Officers were called to the park after the victim claimed Kareem Acker had robbed them at gunpoint.

The victim said the two had met on a dating website, and Acker picked his date up from Terrebonne Parish before driving to the park. Once there, Acker allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's purse, cash and cell phone.

When the victim refused to give up the cell phone, Acker allegedly tried to flee the scene in his car. But, when he tried to drive away, the victim said Acker's vehicle became stuck in the mud, giving them time to contact police.

When officers arrived on the scene, Acker was still struggling to get his car back on solid ground and refused to cooperate with police. Acker then allegedly reached into his truck and threw the gun into the mud in an apparent attempt to hide it.

Police handcuffed Acker and found him in possession of multiple prescription narcotics. They also recovered the loaded firearm, which turned out to be stolen.

Acker was taken into custody and transported to the Thibodaux Police Department. He confirmed picking the victim up for a date but denied the robbery, claiming he only kicked the victim out of the truck after realizing his date was a man.

Based on evidence found at the scene, Acker was arrested and booked with armed robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon & possession of Valium. He was jailed with a $335,000 bond.