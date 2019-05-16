87°
Police: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Gonzales shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Police say the shooting happened April 20 at the Juneau Inn on East Railroad Ave. Christopher Holland, 25, allegedly shot the victim in the neck as that person opened the door to his room.

After the shooting, Holland fled the scene on foot. Police say the victim is recovering from his injuries.

Police say Holland was previously arrested in Baton Rouge in 2015 for attempted second-degree murder and first-degree murder. Police say Holland should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts should call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

