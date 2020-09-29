Police: Argument over Nike shoes led to shooting in Monroe

Dextavious James Photo: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office

MONROE, La. (AP) — A man has been accused of fatally shooting another person in Louisiana following an argument with the victim over Nike sneakers.

An arrest warrant for Dexstavious Deon James said the shooting happened Sunday morning in Monroe after James, 38, and his brother got into the dispute with the victim, Marshall L. Carter, the Monroe News-Star reported.

It is not clear what led to the argument, but the newspaper reports the brothers first fought with Carter while James’ brother held a gun in his hand.

The warrant from Monroe police said James then took the gun from his brother and fatally shot Carter in the head.

James, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder and booked on Sunday afternoon. His bond is set at more than $1 million.

It is not clear if James has an attorney who could comment.