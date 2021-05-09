79°
Police are searching for missing 17-year-old girl
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Police are searching for a missing teenager.
Elexia Leneigh Meeker, 17, was last seen Saturday in Bedico. Meeker has braces and a pierced nose. She was last seen wearing black pants, a gray long sleeve shirt, a black hoodie, black Vans and a gold necklace.
Elexia is diagnosed as bipolar, with depression and anxiety that requires medication.
Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.
