Police: Ankle monitor helps tie suspect to house burglary

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 06 2017 Feb 6, 2017 February 06, 2017 7:29 PM February 06, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SLIDELL - Louisiana police say a bail bond company's ankle monitor helped make a burglary case against a New Orleans man.

Police in Slidell say the GPS device showed that 56-year-old John Davis spent 16 minutes in and around a house where jewelry, electronics and firearms had been stolen.

A news release Monday says information from the monitor let detectives arrest Davis on a burglary charge.

Police spokesman Chad Olivier says detectives began investigating Davis on a tip.

He says they learned that a bail bond company had required the monitor before putting up bond to release Davis after an arrest in New Orleans and were able to get its tracking information.

