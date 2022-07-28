87°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Ankle monitor helps tie suspect to house burglary
Trending News
SLIDELL - Louisiana police say a bail bond company's ankle monitor helped make a burglary case against a New Orleans man.
Police in Slidell say the GPS device showed that 56-year-old John Davis spent 16 minutes in and around a house where jewelry, electronics and firearms had been stolen.
A news release Monday says information from the monitor let detectives arrest Davis on a burglary charge.
Police spokesman Chad Olivier says detectives began investigating Davis on a tip.
He says they learned that a bail bond company had required the monitor before putting up bond to release Davis after an arrest in New Orleans and were able to get its tracking information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot, killed after pair of Bogalusa shootings
-
Metro Council forms special committee to investigate CATS board
-
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.72 billion
-
Gonzales transplant recipient headed to California to compete for good cause
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West