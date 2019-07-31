88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Alabama man left child in locked car while shoplifting

Wednesday, July 31 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say they've arrested a man who allegedly left his 1-year-old son in a locked car while he was shoplifting from a Walmart store.
  
Authorities in Huntsville, Alabama, say 27-year-old Travis Gill Sasser was arrested Tuesday. He's charged with theft and domestic violence.
  
News outlets report the man is accused of leaving his son inside a locked car outside a Walmart for about an hour while he went inside to steal a $259 blender on Monday.
  
Police say the man dropped his keys while running out and realized he couldn't get into the vehicle. He then called 911 and was arrested.
  
The child was taken to a hospital and released after an evaluation.
  
Court records aren't available to show whether Sasser has a lawyer.
