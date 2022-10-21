53°
Police activity on I-10 eastbound causes major traffic delays early Friday morning

59 minutes 1 second ago Friday, October 21 2022 Oct 21, 2022 October 21, 2022 7:21 AM October 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police activity blocked off the right lane and the shoulder of I-10 eastbound Friday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area showed police units active on I-10 shortly before the split. 

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

