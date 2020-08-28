Latest Weather Blog
Police: 8-year-old girl tried to smoke pot at Ohio school
PATASKALA- Police in central Ohio say an 8-year-old girl was caught trying to smoke marijuana by lighting a plastic baggie of it in a restroom at her elementary school, and they're working to determine where she got it.
Police in Pataskala, east of Columbus, report the girl tried to discard the marijuana in a trash can and toilet when a school employee found her last week. Investigators recovered some of the discarded marijuana and a lighter, but no drug paraphernalia.
The girl was suspended, and children's services officials got involved in the case.
Pataskala police Chief Bruce Brooks says in nearby Newark that it's fortunate the girl didn't really understand how to light and smoke the marijuana.
The superintendent says the school district is working with police.
