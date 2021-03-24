Police: 8-year-old girl dies after shooter opens fire on car

HOUMA, La. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl is dead after someone opened fire on the car she was in, police said Tuesday.

The police chief in Houma said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the southeastern Louisiana city.

March 23, 2021 The Houma Police Department is in the infant stages of working the homicide of an 8-year-old female who... Posted by Houma Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

Witnesses told police that a light-colored sedan was following a dark-colored compact car that the girl was in and someone in the sedan was shooting at the other car, said Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman.

A man and a woman in the compact car then drove to the hospital with the child who was pronounced dead, the chief said.

Coleman described the shooting as “senseless” and called on whoever opened fire to surrender themselves immediately, The Houma Courier reported.

“We have an innocent child that’s the victim of senseless violence. This is a kid who will never see graduation, attend homecoming, attend prom or get married. Her life was taken away from her. My heart goes out to her family,” Coleman said.

Police are interviewing more witnesses, gathering evidence and encouraging anyone with additional information to report it to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region.