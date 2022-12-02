Police: 75-year-old tourist beaten to death at New Orleans hotel Thursday

NEW ORLEANS - A 75-year-old man from Missouri visiting New Orleans with his family was beaten to death in a hotel late Thursday night.

WWL-TV reports New Orleans police were called out to the Avenue Plaza Hotel on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the unresponsive tourist with apparent head trauma.

The man was taken to a hospital but did not survive the attack, the news outlet reported. Police believe he was physically beaten to death with fists rather than a weapon.

Officers then located the suspect, 29-year-old Martin Furtado, in a bathroom. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked on a $350,000 bond, according to WWL-TV.

Investigators later learned the 75-year-old victim was from Missouri, and he was visiting New Orleans with his family. His identity has not been released.