Police: 7-year-old struck & killed after running into roadway Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A child was killed Sunday after being hit by a car on Goodwood Boulevard.

Baton Rouge police say 7-year-old Joedi Davis was playing in a yard with other children around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Goodwood and S Flannery Road. Davis reportedly ran into the roadway and was hit by an SUV.

Davis was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.