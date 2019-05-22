Police: 69-year-old man pulled over, exposed himself to teenage girl walking by

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who allegedly pulled over along Scenic Highway and flashed his genitalia at a 17-year-old girl.

The incident happened April 8 while the victim was walking along Scenic Highway near Hemlock Street. According to Baton Rouge police, the victim claimed a man driving a Hummer pulled onto the side street and exposed himself.

She added that the man also called to her and motioned for her to come closer.

Police were able to search the vehicle's license plate and identified the driver as 69-year-old Ronald May. The victim confirmed to police that May was the same man she saw.

May was questioned by police Tuesday. While he denied exposing himself to the girl, he said he did drive through the area and pulled over to "stretch."

May was arrested Tuesday and booked on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.