Police: 6 officers shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia Police sergeant says six police officers have been shot and the suspect is still firing at police.
Sgt. Eric Gripp also tweeted Wednesday that additional officers are receiving treatment for injuries that aren't from gunshots.
Gripp is asking that people continue to stay out of the city's Nicetown neighborhood.
He also said officers were serving a warrant to a home in the northern Philadelphia neighborhood before shots were fired.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports two officers were trapped inside the house when the shooting first started.
Dozens of police officers on foot are lining streets blocks away, some in cars and some on horses.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.
