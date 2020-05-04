Police: 59-year-old Opelousas man killed in crash while fleeing from authorities

OPELOUSAS - Police say a 59-year-old man was killed in a Saturday night crash after speeding through a stop sign and being pursued by authorities.

KATC reports that Edgar Forman died in a collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Landry Street in Opelousas.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m., following the aforementioned police pursuit.

Police told reporters authorities tried to stop Forman after he allegedly ran a stop sign and almost hit another vehicle at Park Avenue and Fern Street.

But Forman took off at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for any traffic controls, including red lights and stop signs.

A police spokesperson said Foreman eventually crashed into a building and sustained fatal injuries.

Police say impairment is suspected and toxicology results are pending.