Police: 5 shot, 1 dead, after fight at Illinois campus party

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - One man was killed and four other people were wounded in a pair of shootings early Sunday, including one that happened on the University of Illinois campus.



Police believe the two shootings in the eastern Illinois city of Champaign may be related. They say the first apparently stemmed from an argument shortly after midnight at an apartment party on Green Street, the commercial heart of the campus. Shots were fired as the fight escalated, striking four people, including one who died.



Less than half an hour later, police received a report of another shooting a few blocks west of campus. Officers found a victim, who was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-critical wound.



Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the shootings and for the driver of a vehicle that struck someone who was running away from the gunfire at the first scene. That person's injuries were minor.