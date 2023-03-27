Latest Weather Blog
Police: 5 shot, 1 dead, after fight at Illinois campus party
Trending News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - One man was killed and four other people were wounded in a pair of shootings early Sunday, including one that happened on the University of Illinois campus.
Police believe the two shootings in the eastern Illinois city of Champaign may be related. They say the first apparently stemmed from an argument shortly after midnight at an apartment party on Green Street, the commercial heart of the campus. Shots were fired as the fight escalated, striking four people, including one who died.
Less than half an hour later, police received a report of another shooting a few blocks west of campus. Officers found a victim, who was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-critical wound.
Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the shootings and for the driver of a vehicle that struck someone who was running away from the gunfire at the first scene. That person's injuries were minor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
Non-profit 'It Takes A Village' serves community one last time; closing after...
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover