78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 5 officers shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia Police sergeant says five police officers have been shot in what's still an active shooting situation in the city.
Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. that all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
He also said that the suspect is still firing and warned people to stay out of the Nicetown neighborhood.
The officers have been taken to area hospitals. Temple University Hospital referred questions on the conditions of police officers to police.
A massive police presence remains with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New cupola installed at 170-year-old convent in Donaldsonville
-
Police: School bus driver ticketed after running red light, causing crash with...
-
Metro Council to discuss unused funds for tire shredder
-
Crews called to reported fuel spill at gas station on Siegen Ln.
-
After decades of despair, construction to start soon at iconic Hotel Lincoln