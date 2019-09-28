88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

1 hour 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 4:14 PM September 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Baltimore Sun
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.
  
The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn't appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.
  
WJZ reports that witnesses said the stabbing occurred in a liquor store and involved a man who employees had asked to leave twice previously Saturday.
  
Police said they were called initially to a loitering complaint, which then "escalated."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days