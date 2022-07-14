Police: 4-year-old struck by stray bullet from armed robbery outside her Monroe home

MONROE - A four-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon when a stray bullet from an armed robbery outside entered her home.

The Monroe Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gordon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the child with one gunshot wound to the right leg.

Detectives learned the gun was fired during a robbery outside in the street. Bryant Matthews, 21, allegedly fired several rounds at a person inside a vehicle when one bullet entered the home, striking the four-year-old.

The child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the police department.

Police arrested Matthews, as well as a 17-year-old male who they believe provided him with the gun used in the robbery.

Matthews faces charges of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder, while the 17-year-old faces weapons charges.