Police: 3-year-old shot Monday evening in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was shot Monday evening, according to police.
The incident took place near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. in East Baton Rouge around 7 p.m.
Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Officials at the hospital notified police of the injury.
The child's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
