Police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father in buttocks

3 hours 49 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2019 Dec 20, 2019 December 20, 2019 11:54 AM December 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ERIE, Penn. - A 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father. The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

