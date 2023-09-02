Police: 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head in Kentucky

Photo: WBRB/com

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Police say a 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head in Kentucky and is listed in grave condition.

News outlets report the boy shot himself with a gun that was inside a vehicle while his parents were at a used-car lot on Monday. The unidentified child was rushed to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim, his mother and a sibling were inside the car when he found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

Mitchell says the gun belonged to a parent. It's unclear how the child got the gun or where it was found in the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.