96°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 22-year-old woman killed at Tigerland apartment was shot multiple times
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.
Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.
Police identified the victim as Pauliqua Evans, 22. BRPD said Evans was found inside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor discusses prep football and entering phase 3
-
Woman found shot dead at Tigerland apartment complex
-
Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters
-
Friday hearing to provide update on pandemic learning and high school sports
-
Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations...
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen