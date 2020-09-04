Police: 22-year-old woman killed at Tigerland apartment was shot multiple times

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.

Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.

Police identified the victim as Pauliqua Evans, 22. BRPD said Evans was found inside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.