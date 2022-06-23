Police: 2-year-old shot to death in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler died after a reported accidental shooting at a New Orleans home Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department was initially called to a house on Apple Street in response to the shooting but found no one there. Officers later found out a 2-year-old boy was brought to a children's hospital with a gunshot wound.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Reports suggested the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident, though police have not released any other details.