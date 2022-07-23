81°
Police: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting himself in the chest, in stable condition
ZACHARY - A two-year-old is in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself in the chest with his mother's gun Wednesday evening in Zachary.
The child's mother told the Zachary Police Department that the boy was able to grab the weapon out of her purse inside their home on Shaffett Lane before he shot himself in the chest.
The boy was brought to Lane Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital for treatment. Hospital staff alerted officers of the situation around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The child is in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, officials say.
Police say no criminal charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is ongoing.
