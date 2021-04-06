Latest Weather Blog
Police: 2 victims, suspect down in Maryland shooting
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was “down.”
The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base. Fort Detrick’s public affairs office didn’t immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.
Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.
“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.
No further information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amid LSU Title IX probe, lawmakers demand in-person testimony from Coach O
-
West BR mass vaccination site equipped to inoculate locals with 500 doses...
-
Traffic Alert: Closure of Acadian at Broussard due to broken utility line
-
Mother arrested for death of one-year-old child
-
State lawmakers double down, demand in-person testimony from Coach Ed Orgeron
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community