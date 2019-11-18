69°
Police: 2 men, 1 woman killed in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma

4 hours 7 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 10:39 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) - Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence outside an Oklahoma Walmart where two men and a woman were fatally shot.
  
Two bodies covered with sheets are visible Monday afternoon outside the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
  
One body is in the driver's seat of a red, two-door car. The other body is lying on the ground next to the vehicle. Bullet holes are visible in the car's windshield.
  
A man says he was parking outside the Walmart when he heard about nine gunshots. Aaron Helton of Duncan says he then saw three bodies.
  
Police have said a handgun was found at the scene.
  
Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting was "not an active shooter situation" and that the store was not evacuated.
  
