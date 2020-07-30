Multiple shootings leave 3 injured in Baton Rouge Thursday night

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating two separate shootings Thursday evening that left at least three people injured.

Officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Monroe Ave. where two people were injured by gunfire. Authorities say the extent of these injuries are unknown at this time.

Shortly after the first dispatch, authorities investigated a second shooting in the 4200 block of Fairfields Ave., which is located less than half a mile from the first shooting. Authorities say one person was injured on the scene, but the victim is not facing life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.