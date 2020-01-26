Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested in alleged drag-racing crash

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested one man in a drag-racing crash that took the life of two people off Lobdell Boulevard.

The wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive. Police the say the crash involved a 2006 Ford Mustang, a 2008 BMW 135I, and a bicycle

According to investigators, the Ford was traveling in the outside lane and the BMW was traveling in the inside lane, as the two were drag racing on North Lobdell Boulevard. The BMW lost control and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The vehicles continued off-road striking a wooden utility pole and a bicyclist, before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the BMW, 56-year-old Christopher Brock and bicyclist Deondrick Rudd both died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford. 57-year-old Lattimore Brock, was later arrested and booked into EBR Parish Prison on Vehicular Homicide charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.