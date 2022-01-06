Police: 2 babies found dead had autopsies performed

Source: WPVI-TV

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a medical examiner said that autopsies had previously been performed on two babies whose bodies were found next to a Philadelphia used car lot.



Homicide detectives are investigating what happened to the baby boy and girl who were found in the Kensington neighborhood just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.



The babies were pronounced dead minutes after a medical unit responded. Police originally described them as newborns, but a police spokeswoman said on Sunday night that the medical examiner was unable to determine an approximate age. The examiner also said that autopsies were previously performed on them at an unknown time by unknown medical personnel.



Officials said a 9-year-old boy and his 12-year-old neighbor apparently found the bodies on Saturday evening and told their parents. A parent then called police.