Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting near Gus Young Avenue

Sunday, April 04 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A Sunday night shooting in north Baton Rouge resulted in the death of a 19-year-old, police say.

According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Anta Johnson was killed during an April 4 shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Columbus Dunn Drive around 8:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene of the crime, they discovered Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly thereafter, Johnson passed away while on scene.

Detectives have not released information regarding a motive or any possible suspect(s) involved.

As they proceed with their investigation into Johnson's death, authorities ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

