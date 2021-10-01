Police: 16-year-old shot to death in front of his Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A teen was shot and killed in the front yard of his home Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamar Turnley, 16, was shot multiple times in front of his home on Harelson Street around 8:50 p.m. He died at the scene.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

The teen's death is the latest in surge of violent crimes around the Baton Rouge area. Over the weekend, WBRZ aired a 30-minute special focusing on the juvenile crime problem and how to work toward a solution.

Watch the 30-minute documentary here