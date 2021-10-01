75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 16-year-old shot to death in front of his Baton Rouge home

4 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, October 01 2021 Oct 1, 2021 October 01, 2021 4:28 AM October 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teen was shot and killed in the front yard of his home Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamar Turnley, 16, was shot multiple times in front of his home on Harelson Street around 8:50 p.m. He died at the scene.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

The teen's death is the latest in surge of violent crimes around the Baton Rouge area. Over the weekend, WBRZ aired a 30-minute special focusing on the juvenile crime problem and how to work toward a solution. 

Watch the 30-minute documentary here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days