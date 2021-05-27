88°
Police: 16-year-old shot at Baton Rouge apartment complex dies in hospital Thursday

Thursday, May 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager who was hit by gunfire as he arrived at an apartment complex has died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Sharp Lane. Investigators said 16-year-old Joseph Antoine was struck while driving into the complex.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries Thursday. 

No other details related to shooting were available.

