Police: 16-year-old burglar shot, severely wounded during alleged break-in

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was reportedly shot while trying to break into in apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were among those who responded to the reported shooting at the Armstrong Apartments along Burbank Drive.

Officials with BRPD were initially dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m., as the incident was originally reported on Jennifer Jean Drive, which is in BRPD's jurisdiction.

But after their initial investigation into the shooting revealed that the incident also involved a part of Burbank Drive that falls in EBRSO's jurisdiction, deputies with the sheriff's office were called to the scene.

According to EBRSO deputies, the incident appeared to be an attempted burglary that ended when the suspect was shot.

They say the 16-year-old suspect was seen trying to break into a vehicle near Armstrong Apartments, but it's unclear if he was armed. Deputies report that the would-be burglar was shot at the apartment complex.

Injured, he ran to nearby Jennifer Jean Drive, which is where he was located by officials. The wounded suspect was then taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

BRPD officers added that the wounded burglar is a juvenile and that he was seriously hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation by both EBRSO and BRPD.