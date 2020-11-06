Police: 16-year-old accomplice arrested in botched home invasion that left robber dead

BATON ROUGE - A teen who played a role in a failed armed robbery attempt, which left one of the attackers dead, was arrested Friday.

Police said the unidentified 16-year-old is being charged with the death of his 20-year-old accomplice, Marcus Hayes Jr.. Hayes was shot to death when the two allegedly forced their way inside a home on W. McKinley Street on Oct. 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pair was robbing a group of six people when one of the victims grabbed a firearm and shot Hayes. Two of the victims were shot but were not gravely injured.

The teen was also shot in the exchange and later picked up by authorities on Charles Street that night. He now faces a charge of first-degree murder in Hayes' death, as well as six counts each of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.